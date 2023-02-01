 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Ramco System Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 66.12 crore, up 0.6% Y-o-Y

Feb 01, 2023 / 11:31 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ramco System are:Net Sales at Rs 66.12 crore in December 2022 up 0.6% from Rs. 65.73 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 26.49 crore in December 2022 down 139.15% from Rs. 11.08 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 6.04 crore in December 2022 down 262.8% from Rs. 3.71 crore in December 2021. Ramco System shares closed at 239.10 on January 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given -15.05% returns over the last 6 months and -41.45% over the last 12 months.
Ramco System
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations66.1256.3765.73
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations66.1256.3765.73
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods0.020.030.28
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost52.1749.7541.08
Depreciation19.0218.6417.65
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses21.1125.4622.85
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-26.20-37.50-16.13
Other Income1.151.152.19
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-25.06-36.35-13.94
Interest2.831.971.14
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-27.88-38.32-15.08
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-27.88-38.32-15.08
Tax-1.39-1.94-4.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-26.49-36.38-11.08
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-26.49-36.38-11.08
Equity Share Capital30.8530.8530.79
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-8.60-11.81-3.60
Diluted EPS-8.60-11.81-3.60
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-8.60-11.81-3.60
Diluted EPS-8.60-11.81-3.60
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

