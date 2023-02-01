Ramco System Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 66.12 crore, up 0.6% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 66.12 56.37 65.73 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 66.12 56.37 65.73 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods 0.02 0.03 0.28 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 52.17 49.75 41.08 Depreciation 19.02 18.64 17.65 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 21.11 25.46 22.85 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -26.20 -37.50 -16.13 Other Income 1.15 1.15 2.19 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -25.06 -36.35 -13.94 Interest 2.83 1.97 1.14 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -27.88 -38.32 -15.08 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -27.88 -38.32 -15.08 Tax -1.39 -1.94 -4.00 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -26.49 -36.38 -11.08 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -26.49 -36.38 -11.08 Equity Share Capital 30.85 30.85 30.79 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -8.60 -11.81 -3.60 Diluted EPS -8.60 -11.81 -3.60 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -8.60 -11.81 -3.60 Diluted EPS -8.60 -11.81 -3.60 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited