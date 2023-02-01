Ramco System Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 66.12 crore, up 0.6% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ramco System are:Net Sales at Rs 66.12 crore in December 2022 up 0.6% from Rs. 65.73 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 26.49 crore in December 2022 down 139.15% from Rs. 11.08 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 6.04 crore in December 2022 down 262.8% from Rs. 3.71 crore in December 2021.
|Ramco System shares closed at 239.10 on January 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given -15.05% returns over the last 6 months and -41.45% over the last 12 months.
|Ramco System
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|66.12
|56.37
|65.73
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|66.12
|56.37
|65.73
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.02
|0.03
|0.28
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|52.17
|49.75
|41.08
|Depreciation
|19.02
|18.64
|17.65
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|21.11
|25.46
|22.85
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-26.20
|-37.50
|-16.13
|Other Income
|1.15
|1.15
|2.19
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-25.06
|-36.35
|-13.94
|Interest
|2.83
|1.97
|1.14
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-27.88
|-38.32
|-15.08
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-27.88
|-38.32
|-15.08
|Tax
|-1.39
|-1.94
|-4.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-26.49
|-36.38
|-11.08
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-26.49
|-36.38
|-11.08
|Equity Share Capital
|30.85
|30.85
|30.79
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-8.60
|-11.81
|-3.60
|Diluted EPS
|-8.60
|-11.81
|-3.60
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-8.60
|-11.81
|-3.60
|Diluted EPS
|-8.60
|-11.81
|-3.60
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited