Ramco System Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 127.50 crore, up 1.17% Y-o-Y

Feb 01, 2023 / 11:39 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ramco System are:Net Sales at Rs 127.50 crore in December 2022 up 1.17% from Rs. 126.03 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 50.27 crore in December 2022 down 99.84% from Rs. 25.16 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 27.35 crore in December 2022 down 308.82% from Rs. 6.69 crore in December 2021. Ramco System shares closed at 239.10 on January 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given -15.05% returns over the last 6 months and -41.45% over the last 12 months.
Ramco System
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations127.50118.59126.03
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations127.50118.59126.03
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods0.460.590.48
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost89.9085.6377.04
Depreciation20.7820.3718.94
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses65.7472.7856.81
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-49.37-60.78-27.25
Other Income1.241.191.62
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-48.13-59.60-25.63
Interest3.312.341.31
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-51.44-61.94-26.94
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-51.44-61.94-26.94
Tax-1.14-1.51-1.90
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-50.30-60.43-25.04
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-50.30-60.43-25.04
Minority Interest0.020.12-0.12
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates-50.27-60.32-25.16
Equity Share Capital30.8530.8530.79
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-16.31-19.57-8.19
Diluted EPS-16.31-19.57-8.19
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-16.31-19.57-8.19
Diluted EPS-16.31-19.57-8.19
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

