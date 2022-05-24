 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Ramco Cements Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,709.12 crore, up 4.82% Y-o-Y

May 24, 2022 / 11:32 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for The Ramco Cements are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,709.12 crore in March 2022 up 4.82% from Rs. 1,630.57 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 124.07 crore in March 2022 down 42.12% from Rs. 214.36 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 305.06 crore in March 2022 down 33.52% from Rs. 458.89 crore in March 2021.

Ramco Cements EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.00 in March 2022 from Rs. 9.00 in March 2021.

Ramco Cements shares closed at 679.50 on May 23, 2022 (NSE) and has given -32.14% returns over the last 6 months and -30.18% over the last 12 months.

The Ramco Cements
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,697.66 1,541.37 1,623.71
Other Operating Income 11.46 7.70 6.86
Total Income From Operations 1,709.12 1,549.07 1,630.57
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 207.50 246.07 232.33
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.52 11.48 1.41
Power & Fuel 466.78 415.08 247.63
Employees Cost 94.25 105.67 94.69
Depreciation 107.53 99.20 95.80
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 644.93 539.91 605.50
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 187.61 131.66 353.21
Other Income 9.92 6.81 9.88
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 197.53 138.47 363.09
Interest 33.42 25.28 15.18
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 164.11 113.19 347.91
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 164.11 113.19 347.91
Tax 40.04 30.62 133.55
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 124.07 82.57 214.36
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 124.07 82.57 214.36
Equity Share Capital 23.63 23.63 23.59
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.00 3.00 9.00
Diluted EPS 6.00 3.00 9.00
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.00 3.00 9.00
Diluted EPS 6.00 3.00 9.00
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 24, 2022 11:27 am
