Ramco Cements Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,709.12 crore, up 4.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,709.12 crore in March 2022 up 4.82% from Rs. 1,630.57 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 124.07 crore in March 2022 down 42.12% from Rs. 214.36 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 305.06 crore in March 2022 down 33.52% from Rs. 458.89 crore in March 2021.

Ramco Cements EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.00 in March 2022 from Rs. 9.00 in March 2021.

Ramco Cements shares closed at 679.50 on May 23, 2022 (NSE) and has given -32.14% returns over the last 6 months and -30.18% over the last 12 months.