Ram Ratna Wires Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 527.66 crore, up 2.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 527.66 crore in December 2022 up 2.43% from Rs. 515.16 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.93 crore in December 2022 down 25.28% from Rs. 14.63 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.47 crore in December 2022 down 12.23% from Rs. 29.02 crore in December 2021.