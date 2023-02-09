 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Ram Ratna Wires Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 527.66 crore, up 2.43% Y-o-Y

Feb 09, 2023 / 02:54 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ram Ratna Wires are:

Net Sales at Rs 527.66 crore in December 2022 up 2.43% from Rs. 515.16 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.93 crore in December 2022 down 25.28% from Rs. 14.63 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.47 crore in December 2022 down 12.23% from Rs. 29.02 crore in December 2021.

Ram Ratna Wires
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 527.66 554.37 515.16
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 527.66 554.37 515.16
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 484.07 514.94 469.65
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -7.09 -6.88 -4.42
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 9.47 9.50 9.07
Depreciation 4.14 4.12 4.07
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 17.23 17.40 13.56
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 19.86 15.29 23.23
Other Income 1.47 1.48 1.72
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 21.33 16.77 24.95
Interest 6.68 5.61 4.89
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 14.65 11.17 20.06
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 14.65 11.17 20.06
Tax 3.72 2.79 5.43
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 10.93 8.38 14.63
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 10.93 8.38 14.63
Equity Share Capital 22.00 11.00 11.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.48 1.90 6.65
Diluted EPS 2.48 1.90 6.65
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.48 1.90 6.65
Diluted EPS 2.48 1.90 6.65
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited