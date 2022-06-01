Rajshree Polypa Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 51.49 crore, up 11.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 51.49 crore in March 2022 up 11.48% from Rs. 46.18 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.20 crore in March 2022 down 24.97% from Rs. 2.94 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.39 crore in March 2022 down 7.26% from Rs. 6.89 crore in March 2021.

Rajshree Polypa EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.97 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.61 in March 2021.

Rajshree Polypa shares closed at 165.65 on May 31, 2022 (NSE) and has given -22.76% returns over the last 6 months and 50.52% over the last 12 months.