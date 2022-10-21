Rajratan Global Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 152.02 crore, up 7.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 152.02 crore in September 2022 up 7.76% from Rs. 141.07 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.92 crore in September 2022 down 10.16% from Rs. 17.72 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 27.53 crore in September 2022 down 7.62% from Rs. 29.80 crore in September 2021.

Rajratan Global EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.14 in September 2022 from Rs. 17.45 in September 2021.

Rajratan Global shares closed at 1,234.05 on October 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given 109.98% returns over the last 6 months and 177.64% over the last 12 months.