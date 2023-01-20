Rajnish Wellnes Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.87 crore, down 17.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.87 crore in December 2022 down 17.17% from Rs. 9.50 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.38 crore in December 2022 up 47.86% from Rs. 0.25 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.51 crore in December 2022 up 41.67% from Rs. 0.36 crore in December 2021.

Rajnish Wellnes EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.55 in December 2021.

Rajnish Wellnes shares closed at 17.15 on January 19, 2023 (BSE) and has given 106.13% returns over the last 6 months and 1,317.36% over the last 12 months.