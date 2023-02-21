Rajnish Wellnes Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.87 crore, down 17.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.87 crore in December 2022 down 17.17% from Rs. 9.50 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.38 crore in December 2022 up 47.86% from Rs. 0.25 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.51 crore in December 2022 up 41.67% from Rs. 0.36 crore in December 2021.