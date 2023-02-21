 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Rajnish Wellnes Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.87 crore, down 17.17% Y-o-Y

Feb 21, 2023 / 10:20 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rajnish Wellness are:

Net Sales at Rs 7.87 crore in December 2022 down 17.17% from Rs. 9.50 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.38 crore in December 2022 up 47.86% from Rs. 0.25 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.51 crore in December 2022 up 41.67% from Rs. 0.36 crore in December 2021.

Rajnish Wellness
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 7.87 6.74 9.50
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 7.87 6.74 9.50
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 7.80 6.35 8.19
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.49 -0.75 0.00
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.27 0.31 0.22
Depreciation 0.00 0.00 0.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.35 0.71 0.76
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.06 0.12 0.32
Other Income 0.57 0.13 0.03
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.51 0.25 0.36
Interest 0.01 0.04 0.02
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.50 0.21 0.34
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.50 0.21 0.34
Tax 0.13 0.05 0.09
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.38 0.16 0.25
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.38 0.16 0.25
Equity Share Capital 38.42 25.62 0.47
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.01 0.06 0.55
Diluted EPS 0.01 -- 0.55
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.01 0.01 0.55
Diluted EPS -- -- 0.55
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited