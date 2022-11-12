Rajeswari Infra Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.54 crore, down 26.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.54 crore in September 2022 down 26.93% from Rs. 0.74 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.17 crore in September 2022 down 161.72% from Rs. 0.28 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.14 crore in September 2022 down 143.75% from Rs. 0.32 crore in September 2021.

Rajeswari Infra shares closed at 8.13 on November 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given 7.11% returns over the last 6 months and -50.73% over the last 12 months.