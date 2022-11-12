 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Rajeswari Infra Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.54 crore, down 26.93% Y-o-Y

Nov 12, 2022 / 06:30 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rajeswari Infrastructure are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.54 crore in September 2022 down 26.93% from Rs. 0.74 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.17 crore in September 2022 down 161.72% from Rs. 0.28 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.14 crore in September 2022 down 143.75% from Rs. 0.32 crore in September 2021.

Rajeswari Infra shares closed at 8.13 on November 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given 7.11% returns over the last 6 months and -50.73% over the last 12 months.

Rajeswari Infrastructure
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.54 0.18 0.74
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.54 0.18 0.74
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 0.01 0.04 0.05
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.62 0.12 0.28
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.08 0.10 0.08
Depreciation 0.03 0.03 0.04
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.07 0.08 0.08
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.28 -0.20 0.22
Other Income 0.11 0.09 0.06
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.17 -0.11 0.28
Interest -- -- 0.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.17 -0.11 0.28
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.17 -0.11 0.28
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.17 -0.11 0.28
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.17 -0.11 0.28
Equity Share Capital 5.53 5.53 5.53
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.31 -0.20 0.50
Diluted EPS -0.31 -0.20 0.50
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.31 -0.20 0.50
Diluted EPS -0.31 -0.20 0.50
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Construction & Contracting - Real Estate #Earnings First-Cut #Rajeswari Infra #Rajeswari Infrastructure #Results
first published: Nov 12, 2022 06:23 pm
