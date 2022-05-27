Rajeswari Infra Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.48 crore, down 75.57% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rajeswari Infrastructure are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.48 crore in March 2022 down 75.57% from Rs. 1.99 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.30 crore in March 2022 down 167.63% from Rs. 0.44 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2022 down 122.64% from Rs. 0.53 crore in March 2021.
Rajeswari Infra shares closed at 6.47 on May 26, 2022 (BSE)
|
|Rajeswari Infrastructure
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.48
|0.83
|1.99
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.48
|0.83
|1.99
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.20
|0.05
|1.39
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.33
|0.56
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.08
|0.09
|0.08
|Depreciation
|0.03
|0.04
|0.05
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.10
|0.08
|0.05
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.27
|0.03
|0.42
|Other Income
|0.11
|0.07
|0.06
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.15
|0.09
|0.48
|Interest
|0.11
|--
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.26
|0.09
|0.48
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.26
|0.09
|0.48
|Tax
|0.04
|--
|0.04
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.30
|0.09
|0.44
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.30
|0.09
|0.44
|Equity Share Capital
|5.53
|5.53
|5.53
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.54
|0.17
|0.80
|Diluted EPS
|-0.54
|0.17
|0.80
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.54
|0.17
|0.80
|Diluted EPS
|-0.54
|0.17
|0.80
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited