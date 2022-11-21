 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Rajesh Exports Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,331.43 crore, down 12.82% Y-o-Y

Nov 21, 2022 / 09:09 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rajesh Exports are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,331.43 crore in September 2022 down 12.82% from Rs. 1,527.13 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 40.82 crore in September 2022 down 21.26% from Rs. 51.84 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 41.03 crore in September 2022 down 21.22% from Rs. 52.08 crore in September 2021.

Rajesh Exports EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.38 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.76 in September 2021.

Rajesh Exports shares closed at 757.25 on November 18, 2022 (NSE) and has given 30.17% returns over the last 6 months and 5.28% over the last 12 months.

Rajesh Exports
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,331.43 1,298.07 1,527.13
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,331.43 1,298.07 1,527.13
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,269.93 1,204.87 1,442.67
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 19.44 61.01 31.88
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.01 1.03 1.00
Depreciation 0.21 0.24 0.24
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.46 0.46 0.72
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 40.37 30.47 50.63
Other Income 0.45 0.77 1.22
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 40.82 31.24 51.84
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 40.82 31.24 51.84
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 40.82 31.24 51.84
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 40.82 31.24 51.84
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 40.82 31.24 51.84
Equity Share Capital 29.53 29.53 29.53
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.38 1.06 1.76
Diluted EPS 1.38 1.06 1.76
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.38 1.06 1.76
Diluted EPS 1.38 1.06 1.76
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Nov 21, 2022