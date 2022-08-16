Rajesh Exports Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,298.07 crore, down 11.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,298.07 crore in June 2022 down 11.84% from Rs. 1,472.36 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 31.24 crore in June 2022 down 21.93% from Rs. 40.02 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 31.48 crore in June 2022 down 21.81% from Rs. 40.26 crore in June 2021.

Rajesh Exports EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.06 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.36 in June 2021.

Rajesh Exports shares closed at 605.70 on August 12, 2022 (NSE) and has given -26.07% returns over the last 6 months and -0.46% over the last 12 months.