Rajesh Exports Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,298.07 crore, down 11.84% Y-o-Y

Aug 16, 2022 / 03:45 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rajesh Exports are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,298.07 crore in June 2022 down 11.84% from Rs. 1,472.36 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 31.24 crore in June 2022 down 21.93% from Rs. 40.02 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 31.48 crore in June 2022 down 21.81% from Rs. 40.26 crore in June 2021.

Rajesh Exports EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.06 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.36 in June 2021.

Rajesh Exports shares closed at 605.70 on August 12, 2022 (NSE) and has given -26.07% returns over the last 6 months and -0.46% over the last 12 months.

Rajesh Exports
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,298.07 1,660.80 1,472.36
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,298.07 1,660.80 1,472.36
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,204.87 1,704.01 1,441.34
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 61.01 -64.28 -10.66
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.03 1.06 1.15
Depreciation 0.24 0.19 0.24
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.46 146.39 0.42
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 30.47 -126.57 39.86
Other Income 0.77 10.51 0.16
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 31.24 -116.06 40.02
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 31.24 -116.06 40.02
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 31.24 -116.06 40.02
Tax -- 8.39 --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 31.24 -124.45 40.02
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 31.24 -124.45 40.02
Equity Share Capital 29.53 29.53 29.53
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.06 -4.21 1.36
Diluted EPS 1.06 -4.21 1.36
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.06 -4.21 1.36
Diluted EPS 1.06 -4.21 1.36
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 16, 2022 03:34 pm
