Rajesh Exports Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 85,806.38 crore, up 32.99% Y-o-Y

Jun 02, 2022 / 12:38 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Rajesh Exports are:

Net Sales at Rs 85,806.38 crore in March 2022 up 32.99% from Rs. 64,522.60 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 138.53 crore in March 2022 down 52.68% from Rs. 292.76 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 179.20 crore in March 2022 down 45.21% from Rs. 327.08 crore in March 2021.

Rajesh Exports EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.70 in March 2022 from Rs. 9.93 in March 2021.

Rajesh Exports shares closed at 551.00 on June 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given -27.44% returns over the last 6 months and 5.77% over the last 12 months.

Rajesh Exports
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 85,806.38 65,179.41 64,522.60
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 85,806.38 65,179.41 64,522.60
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 85,483.76 64,776.93 64,004.14
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -60.51 -12.02 86.33
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 47.66 41.70 44.79
Depreciation 22.65 13.42 22.59
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 194.65 55.24 60.97
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 118.16 304.15 303.78
Other Income 38.39 0.27 0.71
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 156.55 304.42 304.49
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 156.55 304.42 304.49
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 156.55 304.42 304.49
Tax 18.02 4.24 11.73
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 138.53 300.18 292.76
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 138.53 300.18 292.76
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 138.53 300.18 292.76
Equity Share Capital 29.53 29.53 29.53
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.70 10.17 9.93
Diluted EPS 4.70 10.17 9.93
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.70 10.17 9.93
Diluted EPS 4.70 10.17 9.93
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jun 2, 2022 12:22 pm
