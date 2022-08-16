 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Radaan Media Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.32 crore, down 0.92% Y-o-Y

Aug 16, 2022 / 02:00 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Radaan Mediaworks India are:

Net Sales at Rs 1.32 crore in June 2022 down 0.92% from Rs. 1.34 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.32 crore in June 2022 down 29.3% from Rs. 1.02 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.79 crore in June 2022 down 51.92% from Rs. 0.52 crore in June 2021.

Radaan Media shares closed at 1.35 on August 12, 2022 (NSE) and has given -6.90% returns over the last 6 months and 28.57% over the last 12 months.

Radaan Mediaworks India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1.32 5.07 1.34
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1.32 5.07 1.34
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1.92 1.58 1.65
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.45 4.48 -0.44
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.22 0.23 0.29
Depreciation 0.02 0.02 0.08
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.43 0.51 0.36
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.81 -1.75 -0.60
Other Income 0.00 0.05 --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.81 -1.70 -0.60
Interest 0.51 0.50 0.40
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -1.32 -2.20 -1.00
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -1.32 -2.20 -1.00
Tax -0.01 -0.02 0.01
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -1.32 -2.18 -1.02
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -1.32 -2.18 -1.02
Equity Share Capital 10.83 10.83 10.83
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.24 -0.40 -0.19
Diluted EPS -0.24 -0.40 -0.19
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.24 -0.40 -0.19
Diluted EPS -0.24 -0.40 -0.19
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

#Earnings First-Cut #MEDIA & ENTERTAINMENT #Radaan Media #Radaan Mediaworks India #Results
first published: Aug 16, 2022 01:55 pm
