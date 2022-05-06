 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Quick Heal Tech Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 103.75 crore, down 2.22% Y-o-Y

May 06, 2022 / 09:03 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Quick Heal Technologies are:

Net Sales at Rs 103.75 crore in March 2022 down 2.22% from Rs. 106.11 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 26.03 crore in March 2022 down 34.99% from Rs. 40.04 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 40.35 crore in March 2022 down 32.53% from Rs. 59.80 crore in March 2021.

Quick Heal Tech EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.49 in March 2022 from Rs. 6.24 in March 2021.

Quick Heal Tech shares closed at 178.25 on May 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given -23.12% returns over the last 6 months and -2.41% over the last 12 months.

Quick Heal Technologies
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 103.75 79.63 106.11
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 103.75 79.63 106.11
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 0.36 0.28 0.36
Purchase of Traded Goods 5.25 2.62 4.04
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -1.22 -0.20 -0.39
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 39.08 33.07 31.14
Depreciation 4.58 4.54 5.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 25.59 23.40 16.89
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 30.11 15.91 49.08
Other Income 5.66 3.63 5.72
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 35.77 19.53 54.80
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 35.77 19.53 54.80
Exceptional Items -1.90 -- --
P/L Before Tax 33.87 19.53 54.80
Tax 7.84 5.25 14.76
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 26.03 14.28 40.04
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 26.03 14.28 40.04
Equity Share Capital 58.01 57.96 64.21
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.49 2.47 6.24
Diluted EPS 4.47 2.45 6.22
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.49 2.47 6.24
Diluted EPS 4.47 2.45 6.22
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 6, 2022 08:55 am
