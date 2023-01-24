 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Quick Heal Tech Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 66.80 crore, down 16.11% Y-o-Y

Jan 24, 2023 / 11:15 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Quick Heal Technologies are:

Net Sales at Rs 66.80 crore in December 2022 down 16.11% from Rs. 79.63 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.16 crore in December 2022 down 157.13% from Rs. 14.28 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 6.87 crore in December 2022 down 128.54% from Rs. 24.07 crore in December 2021.

Quick Heal Technologies
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 66.80 100.93 79.63
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 66.80 100.93 79.63
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 0.21 0.42 0.28
Purchase of Traded Goods 1.78 4.06 2.62
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.52 -0.68 -0.20
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 40.38 39.45 33.07
Depreciation 4.17 4.14 4.54
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 34.63 29.34 23.40
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -14.89 24.20 15.91
Other Income 3.85 5.38 3.63
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -11.04 29.58 19.53
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -11.04 29.58 19.53
Exceptional Items 0.10 -- --
P/L Before Tax -10.94 29.58 19.53
Tax -2.78 7.47 5.25
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -8.16 22.11 14.28
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -8.16 22.11 14.28
Equity Share Capital 53.07 58.07 57.96
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.50 3.81 2.47
Diluted EPS -1.50 3.80 2.45
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.50 3.81 2.47
Diluted EPS -1.50 3.80 2.45
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited