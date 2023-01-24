Quick Heal Tech Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 66.80 crore, down 16.11% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Quick Heal Technologies are:
Net Sales at Rs 66.80 crore in December 2022 down 16.11% from Rs. 79.63 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.16 crore in December 2022 down 157.13% from Rs. 14.28 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 6.87 crore in December 2022 down 128.54% from Rs. 24.07 crore in December 2021.
Quick Heal Tech shares closed at 182.95 on January 23, 2023 (BSE) and has given -12.98% returns over the last 6 months and -16.21% over the last 12 months.
|
|Quick Heal Technologies
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|66.80
|100.93
|79.63
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|66.80
|100.93
|79.63
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.21
|0.42
|0.28
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.78
|4.06
|2.62
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.52
|-0.68
|-0.20
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|40.38
|39.45
|33.07
|Depreciation
|4.17
|4.14
|4.54
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|34.63
|29.34
|23.40
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-14.89
|24.20
|15.91
|Other Income
|3.85
|5.38
|3.63
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-11.04
|29.58
|19.53
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-11.04
|29.58
|19.53
|Exceptional Items
|0.10
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-10.94
|29.58
|19.53
|Tax
|-2.78
|7.47
|5.25
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-8.16
|22.11
|14.28
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-8.16
|22.11
|14.28
|Equity Share Capital
|53.07
|58.07
|57.96
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.50
|3.81
|2.47
|Diluted EPS
|-1.50
|3.80
|2.45
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.50
|3.81
|2.47
|Diluted EPS
|-1.50
|3.80
|2.45
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited