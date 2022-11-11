 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Q2 review | IT earnings better than feared but road ahead bumpy

Chiranjivi Chakraborty
Mumbai / Nov 14, 2022 / 07:56 AM IST

The commentary from the management of most major IT companies betrayed a level of uncertainty in their assessment of the demand environment, something not seen in previous earnings calls

India’s information technology sector clocked better than expected earnings in the September quarter, as the demand momentum remained firm but it’s still too early to celebrate as the outlook remains bumpy.

IT companies reported their second-quarter earnings in the shadow of an impending recession in two of their largest markets–the US and Europe.

Surging interest rates in the US have triggered fears of a recession in 2023, while the European economy is battling one of the worst energy crises in recent memory as winter sets in.

Commentary from the management of most of the major IT players betrayed a level of uncertainty in their assessment of the current demand environment, something not seen in previous earnings calls.

“I see a certain level of uncertainty today. There's a bit of uncertainty, because, in talking to clients, they all are assuming that at some point in time, this (recession) will have some implications for them,” Wipro’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Thierry Delaporte told analysts in a conference call in October.

While Infosys raised the lower band of its sales growth guidance for 2022-23 and recorded stellar deal wins in the September quarter, CEO Salil Parekh also hinted at emerging undertones of caution among clients.