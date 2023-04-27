 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
PVR gets 'reduce' rating from Elara Securities; target price set at Rs 1,510

Moneycontrol News
Apr 27, 2023 / 01:18 PM IST

Brokerage firm Elara Securities has suggested a 'reduce' rating for PVR Ltd and raised the target price to Rs 1,510 per share.

PVR reported a sharp decline of around 30 percent in Hindi box office revenue compared to pre-Covid levels due to factors such as large budget films, talent preferences, direct OTT releases, and slowdowns by larger studios.

Elara believes that the revival of Hindi content relies on high-quality content, scripts, and franchise-driven, technologically advanced films utilising visual effects. In the medium term, regional content is expected to play a significant role in driving growth, with dubbed films accounting for 21 percent of Hindi box office revenue in FY23.

"In the medium term, regional content is likely to play a critical role in driving growth, as it has gained acceptance in Hindi-speaking areas. Dubbed films alone accounted for 21 percent of the Hindi box office revenue in FY23. The merger of PVR and INOX has resulted in a market share of only 15% in regional films, particularly in the south. This presents a significant untapped opportunity for the merged entity to expand its reach in this region," Elara Securities said in its latest report.