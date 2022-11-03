 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Punj Comm Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.28 crore, down 9.62% Y-o-Y

Nov 03, 2022 / 03:28 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Punjab Communications are:Net Sales at Rs 3.28 crore in September 2022 down 9.62% from Rs. 3.63 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.53 crore in September 2022 down 290.1% from Rs. 2.44 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.53 crore in September 2022 up 17.59% from Rs. 3.07 crore in September 2021. Punj Comm shares closed at 33.15 on November 02, 2022 (BSE) and has given -10.16% returns over the last 6 months and -5.29% over the last 12 months.
Punjab Communications
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations3.281.623.63
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations3.281.623.63
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials2.040.780.84
Purchase of Traded Goods0.000.030.43
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.410.12-0.15
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost4.926.236.40
Depreciation0.060.060.09
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses1.090.661.13
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-4.42-6.27-5.11
Other Income1.831.911.95
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.59-4.36-3.16
Interest0.010.000.01
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-2.59-4.36-3.18
Exceptional Items-6.94----
P/L Before Tax-9.53-4.36-3.18
Tax-----0.73
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-9.53-4.36-2.44
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-9.53-4.36-2.44
Equity Share Capital12.0212.0212.02
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-7.93-3.63-2.03
Diluted EPS-7.93-3.63-2.03
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-7.93-3.63-2.03
Diluted EPS-7.93-3.63-2.03
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 3, 2022 03:22 pm
