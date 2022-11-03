Punj Comm Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.28 crore, down 9.62% Y-o-Y

Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 3.28 1.62 3.63 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 3.28 1.62 3.63 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 2.04 0.78 0.84 Purchase of Traded Goods 0.00 0.03 0.43 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.41 0.12 -0.15 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 4.92 6.23 6.40 Depreciation 0.06 0.06 0.09 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 1.09 0.66 1.13 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -4.42 -6.27 -5.11 Other Income 1.83 1.91 1.95 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.59 -4.36 -3.16 Interest 0.01 0.00 0.01 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -2.59 -4.36 -3.18 Exceptional Items -6.94 -- -- P/L Before Tax -9.53 -4.36 -3.18 Tax -- -- -0.73 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -9.53 -4.36 -2.44 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -9.53 -4.36 -2.44 Equity Share Capital 12.02 12.02 12.02 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -7.93 -3.63 -2.03 Diluted EPS -7.93 -3.63 -2.03 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -7.93 -3.63 -2.03 Diluted EPS -7.93 -3.63 -2.03 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited