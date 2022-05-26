 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Punj Comm Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.56 crore, down 64.41% Y-o-Y

May 26, 2022 / 03:57 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Punjab Communications are:

Net Sales at Rs 2.56 crore in March 2022 down 64.41% from Rs. 7.19 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.10 crore in March 2022 down 52.59% from Rs. 2.03 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.03 crore in March 2022 down 56.19% from Rs. 1.94 crore in March 2021.

Punj Comm shares closed at 36.90 on May 25, 2022 (BSE) and has given 2.22% returns over the last 6 months and 69.27% over the last 12 months.

Punjab Communications
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2.56 1.47 7.19
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2.56 1.47 7.19
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 0.72 0.64 1.27
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.02 -- 1.27
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.22 -0.37 0.73
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 6.04 6.25 6.53
Depreciation 0.07 0.07 0.09
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.97 0.74 1.45
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -5.04 -5.86 -4.15
Other Income 1.94 2.05 2.13
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -3.10 -3.81 -2.03
Interest 0.00 0.00 0.01
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -3.10 -3.82 -2.03
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -3.10 -3.82 -2.03
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -3.10 -3.82 -2.03
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -3.10 -3.82 -2.03
Equity Share Capital 12.02 12.02 12.02
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.58 -3.17 -1.69
Diluted EPS -2.58 -3.17 -1.69
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.58 -3.17 -1.69
Diluted EPS -2.58 -3.17 -1.69
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
