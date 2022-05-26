Punj Comm Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.56 crore, down 64.41% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Punjab Communications are:
Net Sales at Rs 2.56 crore in March 2022 down 64.41% from Rs. 7.19 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.10 crore in March 2022 down 52.59% from Rs. 2.03 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.03 crore in March 2022 down 56.19% from Rs. 1.94 crore in March 2021.
Punj Comm shares closed at 36.90 on May 25, 2022 (BSE) and has given 2.22% returns over the last 6 months and 69.27% over the last 12 months.
|Punjab Communications
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.56
|1.47
|7.19
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2.56
|1.47
|7.19
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.72
|0.64
|1.27
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.02
|--
|1.27
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.22
|-0.37
|0.73
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|6.04
|6.25
|6.53
|Depreciation
|0.07
|0.07
|0.09
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.97
|0.74
|1.45
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.04
|-5.86
|-4.15
|Other Income
|1.94
|2.05
|2.13
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.10
|-3.81
|-2.03
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-3.10
|-3.82
|-2.03
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-3.10
|-3.82
|-2.03
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3.10
|-3.82
|-2.03
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3.10
|-3.82
|-2.03
|Equity Share Capital
|12.02
|12.02
|12.02
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.58
|-3.17
|-1.69
|Diluted EPS
|-2.58
|-3.17
|-1.69
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.58
|-3.17
|-1.69
|Diluted EPS
|-2.58
|-3.17
|-1.69
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
