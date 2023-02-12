 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Punj Comm Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.35 crore, up 59.62% Y-o-Y

Feb 12, 2023 / 09:52 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Punjab Communications are:

Net Sales at Rs 2.35 crore in December 2022 up 59.62% from Rs. 1.47 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.88 crore in December 2022 up 50.83% from Rs. 3.82 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.80 crore in December 2022 up 51.87% from Rs. 3.74 crore in December 2021.

Punjab Communications
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2.35 3.28 1.47
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2.35 3.28 1.47
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 0.78 2.04 0.64
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.22 0.00 --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.19 -0.41 -0.37
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 4.07 4.92 6.25
Depreciation 0.07 0.06 0.07
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.74 1.09 0.74
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -3.72 -4.42 -5.86
Other Income 1.84 1.83 2.05
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.87 -2.59 -3.81
Interest 0.00 0.01 0.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -1.88 -2.59 -3.82
Exceptional Items -- -6.94 --
P/L Before Tax -1.88 -9.53 -3.82
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -1.88 -9.53 -3.82
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -1.88 -9.53 -3.82
Equity Share Capital 12.02 12.02 12.02
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.56 -7.93 -3.17
Diluted EPS -1.56 -7.93 -3.17
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.56 -7.93 -3.17
Diluted EPS -1.56 -7.93 -3.17
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited