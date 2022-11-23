Prozone Intu Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 26.70 crore, down 11.86% Y-o-Y

Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 26.70 28.64 30.29 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 26.70 28.64 30.29 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 8.26 8.08 6.66 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -6.65 -6.11 2.74 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 1.15 1.01 1.02 Depreciation 6.06 5.95 6.69 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 9.85 10.05 7.67 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 8.03 9.65 5.51 Other Income 18.78 4.43 4.64 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 26.81 14.07 10.14 Interest 10.07 9.95 9.95 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 16.75 4.12 0.19 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 16.75 4.12 0.19 Tax 0.18 0.88 -2.63 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 16.56 3.24 2.82 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 16.56 3.24 2.82 Minority Interest -3.17 -3.04 -1.68 Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.00 0.00 0.01 Net P/L After M.I & Associates 13.40 0.19 1.15 Equity Share Capital 30.52 30.52 30.52 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.88 0.01 0.08 Diluted EPS 0.88 0.01 0.08 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.88 0.01 0.08 Diluted EPS 0.88 0.01 0.08 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited