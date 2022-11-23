Prozone Intu Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 26.70 crore, down 11.86% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Prozone Intu Properties are:Net Sales at Rs 26.70 crore in September 2022 down 11.86% from Rs. 30.29 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.40 crore in September 2022 up 1060.39% from Rs. 1.15 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 32.87 crore in September 2022 up 95.31% from Rs. 16.83 crore in September 2021.
Prozone Intu EPS has increased to Rs. 0.88 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.08 in September 2021.
|Prozone Intu shares closed at 21.30 on November 22, 2022 (NSE) and has given -6.99% returns over the last 6 months and -18.08% over the last 12 months.
|Prozone Intu Properties
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|26.70
|28.64
|30.29
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|26.70
|28.64
|30.29
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|8.26
|8.08
|6.66
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-6.65
|-6.11
|2.74
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.15
|1.01
|1.02
|Depreciation
|6.06
|5.95
|6.69
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|9.85
|10.05
|7.67
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|8.03
|9.65
|5.51
|Other Income
|18.78
|4.43
|4.64
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|26.81
|14.07
|10.14
|Interest
|10.07
|9.95
|9.95
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|16.75
|4.12
|0.19
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|16.75
|4.12
|0.19
|Tax
|0.18
|0.88
|-2.63
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|16.56
|3.24
|2.82
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|16.56
|3.24
|2.82
|Minority Interest
|-3.17
|-3.04
|-1.68
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|13.40
|0.19
|1.15
|Equity Share Capital
|30.52
|30.52
|30.52
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.88
|0.01
|0.08
|Diluted EPS
|0.88
|0.01
|0.08
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.88
|0.01
|0.08
|Diluted EPS
|0.88
|0.01
|0.08
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited