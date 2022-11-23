 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Prozone Intu Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 26.70 crore, down 11.86% Y-o-Y

Nov 23, 2022 / 11:21 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Prozone Intu Properties are:Net Sales at Rs 26.70 crore in September 2022 down 11.86% from Rs. 30.29 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.40 crore in September 2022 up 1060.39% from Rs. 1.15 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 32.87 crore in September 2022 up 95.31% from Rs. 16.83 crore in September 2021.
Prozone Intu EPS has increased to Rs. 0.88 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.08 in September 2021. Prozone Intu shares closed at 21.30 on November 22, 2022 (NSE) and has given -6.99% returns over the last 6 months and -18.08% over the last 12 months.
Prozone Intu Properties
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations26.7028.6430.29
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations26.7028.6430.29
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials8.268.086.66
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-6.65-6.112.74
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost1.151.011.02
Depreciation6.065.956.69
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses9.8510.057.67
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.039.655.51
Other Income18.784.434.64
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax26.8114.0710.14
Interest10.079.959.95
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax16.754.120.19
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax16.754.120.19
Tax0.180.88-2.63
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities16.563.242.82
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period16.563.242.82
Minority Interest-3.17-3.04-1.68
Share Of P/L Of Associates0.000.000.01
Net P/L After M.I & Associates13.400.191.15
Equity Share Capital30.5230.5230.52
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.880.010.08
Diluted EPS0.880.010.08
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.880.010.08
Diluted EPS0.880.010.08
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

