Prozone Intu Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 62.17 crore, up 134.73% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 09:13 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Prozone Intu Properties are:

Net Sales at Rs 62.17 crore in December 2022 up 134.73% from Rs. 26.49 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.43 crore in December 2022 up 812.43% from Rs. 1.32 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 31.49 crore in December 2022 up 84.8% from Rs. 17.04 crore in December 2021.

Prozone Intu Properties
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 62.17 26.70 26.49
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 62.17 26.70 26.49
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 11.50 8.26 18.97
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 23.10 -6.65 -15.50
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.14 1.15 1.18
Depreciation 6.13 6.06 6.69
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 14.83 9.85 8.82
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 5.48 8.03 6.32
Other Income 19.88 18.78 4.04
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 25.36 26.81 10.35
Interest 9.97 10.07 10.06
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 15.39 16.75 0.29
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 15.39 16.75 0.29
Tax 2.56 0.18 0.30
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 12.83 16.56 -0.01
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 12.83 16.56 -0.01
Minority Interest -3.39 -3.17 -1.32
Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.01 0.00 0.00
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 9.43 13.40 -1.32
Equity Share Capital 30.52 30.52 30.52
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.62 0.88 -0.09
Diluted EPS 0.62 0.88 -0.09
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.62 0.88 -0.09
Diluted EPS 0.62 0.88 -0.09
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
