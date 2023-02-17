Prozone Intu Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 62.17 crore, up 134.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 62.17 crore in December 2022 up 134.73% from Rs. 26.49 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.43 crore in December 2022 up 812.43% from Rs. 1.32 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 31.49 crore in December 2022 up 84.8% from Rs. 17.04 crore in December 2021.