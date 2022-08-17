 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Promact Impex Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore, up 146.79% Y-o-Y

Aug 17, 2022 / 01:07 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Promact Impex are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore in June 2022 up 146.79% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.19 crore in June 2022 up 18.5% from Rs. 0.23 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2022 up 50% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2021.

Promact Impex shares closed at 3.25 on August 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given -28.26% returns over the last 6 months and -10.96% over the last 12 months.

Promact Impex
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.04 0.02 0.02
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.04 0.02 0.02
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.02 0.02 0.02
Depreciation 0.02 0.02 0.02
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.05 0.39 0.04
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.05 -0.41 -0.07
Other Income 0.00 0.00 0.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.04 -0.40 -0.06
Interest 0.15 0.15 0.17
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.19 -0.55 -0.23
Exceptional Items -- -0.27 --
P/L Before Tax -0.19 -0.82 -0.23
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.19 -0.82 -0.23
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.19 -0.82 -0.23
Equity Share Capital 6.51 6.51 6.51
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.29 -1.26 -0.36
Diluted EPS -0.29 -1.26 -0.36
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.29 -1.26 -0.36
Diluted EPS -0.29 -1.26 -0.36
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

