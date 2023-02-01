Prism Johnson Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,610.91 crore, up 10.62% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Prism Johnson are:
Net Sales at Rs 1,610.91 crore in December 2022 up 10.62% from Rs. 1,456.20 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 44.74 crore in December 2022 down 347.32% from Rs. 18.09 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 74.47 crore in December 2022 down 43.58% from Rs. 131.99 crore in December 2021.
Prism Johnson shares closed at 104.70 on January 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given -13.72% returns over the last 6 months and -25.48% over the last 12 months.
|
|Prism Johnson
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,610.91
|1,503.26
|1,451.66
|Other Operating Income
|--
|9.88
|4.54
|Total Income From Operations
|1,610.91
|1,513.14
|1,456.20
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|366.18
|354.21
|352.83
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|321.46
|293.52
|316.53
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|2.79
|0.05
|30.32
|Power & Fuel
|--
|308.49
|177.52
|Employees Cost
|134.46
|128.13
|123.43
|Depreciation
|90.27
|81.23
|66.49
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|722.57
|376.57
|334.48
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-26.82
|-29.06
|54.60
|Other Income
|11.02
|6.81
|10.90
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-15.80
|-22.25
|65.50
|Interest
|43.99
|39.75
|41.33
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-59.79
|-62.00
|24.17
|Exceptional Items
|--
|-6.84
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-59.79
|-68.84
|24.17
|Tax
|-15.05
|-17.32
|6.08
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-44.74
|-51.52
|18.09
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-44.74
|-51.52
|18.09
|Equity Share Capital
|503.36
|503.36
|503.36
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.89
|-1.02
|0.36
|Diluted EPS
|-0.89
|-1.02
|0.36
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.89
|-1.02
|0.36
|Diluted EPS
|-0.89
|-1.02
|0.36
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited