Prism Johnson Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,610.91 crore, up 10.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,610.91 crore in December 2022 up 10.62% from Rs. 1,456.20 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 44.74 crore in December 2022 down 347.32% from Rs. 18.09 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 74.47 crore in December 2022 down 43.58% from Rs. 131.99 crore in December 2021.