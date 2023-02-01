 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Prism Johnson Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,610.91 crore, up 10.62% Y-o-Y

Feb 01, 2023 / 05:07 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Prism Johnson are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,610.91 crore in December 2022 up 10.62% from Rs. 1,456.20 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 44.74 crore in December 2022 down 347.32% from Rs. 18.09 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 74.47 crore in December 2022 down 43.58% from Rs. 131.99 crore in December 2021.

Prism Johnson
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,610.91 1,503.26 1,451.66
Other Operating Income -- 9.88 4.54
Total Income From Operations 1,610.91 1,513.14 1,456.20
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 366.18 354.21 352.83
Purchase of Traded Goods 321.46 293.52 316.53
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 2.79 0.05 30.32
Power & Fuel -- 308.49 177.52
Employees Cost 134.46 128.13 123.43
Depreciation 90.27 81.23 66.49
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 722.57 376.57 334.48
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -26.82 -29.06 54.60
Other Income 11.02 6.81 10.90
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -15.80 -22.25 65.50
Interest 43.99 39.75 41.33
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -59.79 -62.00 24.17
Exceptional Items -- -6.84 --
P/L Before Tax -59.79 -68.84 24.17
Tax -15.05 -17.32 6.08
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -44.74 -51.52 18.09
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -44.74 -51.52 18.09
Equity Share Capital 503.36 503.36 503.36
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.89 -1.02 0.36
Diluted EPS -0.89 -1.02 0.36
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.89 -1.02 0.36
Diluted EPS -0.89 -1.02 0.36
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited