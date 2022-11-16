Precot Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 235.36 crore, down 6.83% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Precot are:
Net Sales at Rs 235.36 crore in September 2022 down 6.83% from Rs. 252.61 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.13 crore in September 2022 down 110.1% from Rs. 30.96 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.98 crore in September 2022 down 75.49% from Rs. 57.03 crore in September 2021.
Precot shares closed at 183.15 on November 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given -24.10% returns over the last 6 months and -41.73% over the last 12 months.
|
|Precot
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|226.32
|241.27
|242.31
|Other Operating Income
|9.04
|12.20
|10.30
|Total Income From Operations
|235.36
|253.46
|252.61
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|174.00
|194.70
|123.55
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-26.61
|-60.71
|-2.68
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|21.14
|22.43
|23.20
|Depreciation
|8.39
|8.06
|8.16
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|53.46
|61.70
|53.65
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4.97
|27.29
|46.73
|Other Income
|0.62
|1.46
|2.14
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|5.59
|28.75
|48.87
|Interest
|9.47
|10.10
|7.60
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-3.88
|18.65
|41.27
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-3.88
|18.65
|41.27
|Tax
|-0.75
|4.70
|10.31
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3.13
|13.95
|30.96
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3.13
|13.95
|30.96
|Equity Share Capital
|12.00
|12.00
|12.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.61
|11.63
|25.80
|Diluted EPS
|-2.61
|11.63
|25.80
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.61
|11.63
|25.80
|Diluted EPS
|-2.61
|11.63
|25.80
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited