 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Precot Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 235.36 crore, down 6.83% Y-o-Y

Nov 16, 2022 / 09:56 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Precot are:

Net Sales at Rs 235.36 crore in September 2022 down 6.83% from Rs. 252.61 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.13 crore in September 2022 down 110.1% from Rs. 30.96 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.98 crore in September 2022 down 75.49% from Rs. 57.03 crore in September 2021.

Precot shares closed at 183.15 on November 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given -24.10% returns over the last 6 months and -41.73% over the last 12 months.

Precot
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 226.32 241.27 242.31
Other Operating Income 9.04 12.20 10.30
Total Income From Operations 235.36 253.46 252.61
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 174.00 194.70 123.55
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -26.61 -60.71 -2.68
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 21.14 22.43 23.20
Depreciation 8.39 8.06 8.16
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 53.46 61.70 53.65
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 4.97 27.29 46.73
Other Income 0.62 1.46 2.14
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 5.59 28.75 48.87
Interest 9.47 10.10 7.60
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -3.88 18.65 41.27
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -3.88 18.65 41.27
Tax -0.75 4.70 10.31
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -3.13 13.95 30.96
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -3.13 13.95 30.96
Equity Share Capital 12.00 12.00 12.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.61 11.63 25.80
Diluted EPS -2.61 11.63 25.80
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.61 11.63 25.80
Diluted EPS -2.61 11.63 25.80
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Precot #Results
first published: Nov 16, 2022 09:44 am