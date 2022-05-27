 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Precision Camsh Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 229.03 crore, up 4.66% Y-o-Y

May 27, 2022 / 12:22 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Precision Camshafts are:

Net Sales at Rs 229.03 crore in March 2022 up 4.66% from Rs. 218.83 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.97 crore in March 2022 up 145.08% from Rs. 15.47 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.96 crore in March 2022 up 122.09% from Rs. 13.49 crore in March 2021.

Precision Camsh EPS has increased to Rs. 0.73 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.63 in March 2021.

Precision Camsh shares closed at 101.30 on May 26, 2022 (NSE)

Precision Camshafts
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 229.03 244.04 218.83
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 229.03 244.04 218.83
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 127.05 94.54 91.42
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -41.31 6.95 -11.91
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 42.28 38.52 40.72
Depreciation 33.90 18.91 21.66
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 75.59 66.67 88.91
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -8.48 18.45 -11.98
Other Income 4.54 0.84 3.81
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -3.94 19.29 -8.17
Interest 1.98 1.66 2.17
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -5.92 17.63 -10.34
Exceptional Items 14.40 -- --
P/L Before Tax 8.48 17.63 -10.34
Tax 1.51 5.99 5.13
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 6.97 11.63 -15.47
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 6.97 11.63 -15.47
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 6.97 11.63 -15.47
Equity Share Capital 94.99 94.99 94.99
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.73 1.22 -1.63
Diluted EPS 0.73 1.22 -1.63
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.73 1.22 -1.63
Diluted EPS 0.73 1.22 -1.63
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 27, 2022 12:18 pm
