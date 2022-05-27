Precision Camsh Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 229.03 crore, up 4.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 229.03 crore in March 2022 up 4.66% from Rs. 218.83 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.97 crore in March 2022 up 145.08% from Rs. 15.47 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.96 crore in March 2022 up 122.09% from Rs. 13.49 crore in March 2021.

Precision Camsh EPS has increased to Rs. 0.73 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.63 in March 2021.

Precision Camsh shares closed at 101.30 on May 26, 2022 (NSE)