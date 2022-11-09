 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Prakash Ind Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 776.94 crore, down 13.05% Y-o-Y

Nov 09, 2022

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Prakash Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 776.94 crore in September 2022 down 13.05% from Rs. 893.59 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 44.10 crore in September 2022 up 2.39% from Rs. 43.07 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 105.76 crore in September 2022 up 4.9% from Rs. 100.82 crore in September 2021.

Prakash Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 2.46 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.40 in September 2021.

Prakash Ind shares closed at 52.40 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given -23.28% returns over the last 6 months and -24.39% over the last 12 months.

Prakash Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 776.94 895.49 893.59
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 776.94 895.49 893.59
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 549.87 664.11 612.60
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 1.16 0.79 5.73
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 54.65 54.61 58.51
Depreciation 38.20 37.79 39.60
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 68.34 75.39 117.42
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 64.72 62.80 59.73
Other Income 2.84 2.00 1.49
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 67.56 64.80 61.22
Interest 23.46 21.65 18.15
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 44.10 43.15 43.07
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 44.10 43.15 43.07
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 44.10 43.15 43.07
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 44.10 43.15 43.07
Equity Share Capital 179.08 179.08 179.08
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.46 2.41 2.40
Diluted EPS 2.37 2.32 2.32
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.46 2.41 2.40
Diluted EPS 2.37 2.32 2.32
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 9, 2022 12:37 pm
