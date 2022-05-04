 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Prakash Ind Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,157.43 crore, up 12.15% Y-o-Y

May 04, 2022 / 01:35 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Prakash Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,157.43 crore in March 2022 up 12.15% from Rs. 1,032.01 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 52.73 crore in March 2022 up 2.07% from Rs. 51.66 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 109.44 crore in March 2022 up 2.51% from Rs. 106.76 crore in March 2021.

Prakash Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.94 in March 2022 from Rs. 3.00 in March 2021.

Prakash Ind shares closed at 75.90 on May 02, 2022 (BSE)

Prakash Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,157.43 846.98 1,032.01
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,157.43 846.98 1,032.01
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 899.00 593.32 803.91
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 15.56 5.71 -37.10
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 55.13 56.81 59.99
Depreciation 39.25 39.54 38.67
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 79.83 103.96 101.60
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 68.66 47.64 64.94
Other Income 1.53 2.63 3.15
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 70.19 50.27 68.09
Interest 17.36 18.10 16.43
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 52.83 32.17 51.66
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 52.83 32.17 51.66
Tax 0.10 -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 52.73 32.17 51.66
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 52.73 32.17 51.66
Equity Share Capital 179.08 179.08 179.08
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.94 1.80 3.00
Diluted EPS 2.83 1.73 2.83
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.94 1.80 3.00
Diluted EPS 2.83 1.73 2.83
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

