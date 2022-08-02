 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Prakash Ind Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 895.49 crore, down 13.12% Y-o-Y

Aug 02, 2022 / 06:32 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Prakash Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 895.49 crore in June 2022 down 13.12% from Rs. 1,030.72 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 43.15 crore in June 2022 up 5.89% from Rs. 40.75 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 102.59 crore in June 2022 up 3.34% from Rs. 99.27 crore in June 2021.

Prakash Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 2.41 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.28 in June 2021.

Prakash Ind shares closed at 53.70 on August 01, 2022 (NSE)

Prakash Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 895.49 1,157.43 1,030.72
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 895.49 1,157.43 1,030.72
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 664.11 899.00 767.00
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.79 15.56 1.70
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 54.61 55.13 58.99
Depreciation 37.79 39.25 39.46
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 75.39 79.83 106.59
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 62.80 68.66 56.98
Other Income 2.00 1.53 2.83
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 64.80 70.19 59.81
Interest 21.65 17.36 19.06
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 43.15 52.83 40.75
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 43.15 52.83 40.75
Tax -- 0.10 --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 43.15 52.73 40.75
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 43.15 52.73 40.75
Equity Share Capital 179.08 179.08 179.08
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.41 2.94 2.28
Diluted EPS 2.32 2.83 2.19
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.41 2.94 2.28
Diluted EPS 2.32 2.83 2.19
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Diversified #Earnings First-Cut #Prakash Ind #Prakash Industries #Results
first published: Aug 2, 2022 06:22 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.