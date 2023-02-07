Prakash Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 760.78 crore, down 10.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 760.78 crore in December 2022 down 10.18% from Rs. 846.98 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 45.27 crore in December 2022 up 40.72% from Rs. 32.17 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 104.38 crore in December 2022 up 16.22% from Rs. 89.81 crore in December 2021.