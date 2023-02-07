 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Prakash Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 760.78 crore, down 10.18% Y-o-Y

Feb 07, 2023 / 06:22 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Prakash Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 760.78 crore in December 2022 down 10.18% from Rs. 846.98 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 45.27 crore in December 2022 up 40.72% from Rs. 32.17 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 104.38 crore in December 2022 up 16.22% from Rs. 89.81 crore in December 2021.

Prakash Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 760.78 776.94 846.98
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 760.78 776.94 846.98
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 534.76 549.87 593.32
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -7.56 1.16 5.71
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 55.78 54.65 56.81
Depreciation 38.19 38.20 39.54
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 76.37 68.34 103.96
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 63.24 64.72 47.64
Other Income 2.95 2.84 2.63
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 66.19 67.56 50.27
Interest 20.92 23.46 18.10
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 45.27 44.10 32.17
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 45.27 44.10 32.17
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 45.27 44.10 32.17
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 45.27 44.10 32.17
Equity Share Capital 179.08 179.08 179.08
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.53 2.46 1.80
Diluted EPS 2.43 2.37 1.73
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.53 2.46 1.80
Diluted EPS 2.43 2.37 1.73
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited