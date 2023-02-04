 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Praj Industries Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 805.31 crore, up 55.57% Y-o-Y

Feb 04, 2023 / 12:23 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Praj Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 805.31 crore in December 2022 up 55.57% from Rs. 517.64 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 55.67 crore in December 2022 down 13.15% from Rs. 64.10 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 83.68 crore in December 2022 up 61.45% from Rs. 51.83 crore in December 2021.

Praj Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 805.31 794.24 517.64
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 805.31 794.24 517.64
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 544.03 538.91 374.21
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -28.38 3.71 -46.17
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 58.57 57.63 50.47
Depreciation 6.35 6.37 4.56
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 154.66 132.04 91.74
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 70.08 55.58 42.83
Other Income 7.25 26.27 4.44
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 77.33 81.85 47.27
Interest 0.61 0.66 0.45
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 76.72 81.19 46.82
Exceptional Items -- -- 30.00
P/L Before Tax 76.72 81.19 76.82
Tax 21.05 17.11 12.72
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 55.67 64.08 64.10
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 55.67 64.08 64.10
Equity Share Capital 36.74 36.74 36.73
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.03 3.49 3.49
Diluted EPS 3.03 3.49 3.49
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.03 3.49 3.49
Diluted EPS 3.03 3.49 3.49
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
