Praj Industries Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 909.97 crore, up 55.38% Y-o-Y

Feb 04, 2023 / 12:53 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Praj Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 909.97 crore in December 2022 up 55.38% from Rs. 585.64 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 62.30 crore in December 2022 up 68.15% from Rs. 37.05 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 93.92 crore in December 2022 up 67.65% from Rs. 56.02 crore in December 2021.

Praj Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 909.97 876.58 585.64
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 909.97 876.58 585.64
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 581.75 571.49 400.04
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -24.92 1.07 -41.01
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 67.48 65.53 58.52
Depreciation 7.19 7.19 5.23
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 199.50 170.86 117.06
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 78.97 60.44 45.80
Other Income 7.76 6.16 4.99
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 86.73 66.60 50.79
Interest 0.83 0.82 0.54
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 85.90 65.78 50.25
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 85.90 65.78 50.25
Tax 23.59 17.65 13.20
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 62.31 48.13 37.05
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 62.31 48.13 37.05
Minority Interest -0.01 -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 62.30 48.13 37.05
Equity Share Capital 36.74 36.74 36.73
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.39 2.62 2.02
Diluted EPS 3.39 2.62 2.02
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.39 2.62 2.02
Diluted EPS 3.39 2.62 2.02
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited