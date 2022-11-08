Power Grid Corp Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11,150.57 crore, up 8.61% Y-o-Y

|
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|11,150.57
|10,905.21
|10,266.98
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|11,150.57
|10,905.21
|10,266.98
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|657.59
|562.83
|533.59
|Depreciation
|3,317.31
|3,295.26
|3,194.56
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1,067.13
|1,093.15
|622.85
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|6,108.54
|5,953.97
|5,915.98
|Other Income
|198.87
|263.33
|247.76
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|6,307.41
|6,217.30
|6,163.74
|Interest
|2,187.37
|1,959.70
|1,884.52
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|4,120.04
|4,257.60
|4,279.22
|Exceptional Items
|-35.95
|78.21
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|4,084.09
|4,335.81
|4,279.22
|Tax
|409.56
|530.07
|591.92
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|3,674.53
|3,805.74
|3,687.30
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|-339.43
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|3,674.53
|3,805.74
|3,347.87
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-24.37
|-4.55
|28.51
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|3,650.16
|3,801.19
|3,376.38
|Equity Share Capital
|6,975.45
|6,975.45
|6,975.45
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|70,599.35
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|5.23
|5.45
|4.84
|Diluted EPS
|5.23
|5.45
|4.84
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|5.23
|5.45
|4.84
|Diluted EPS
|5.23
|5.45
|4.84
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited