 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Power Finance Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9,870.37 crore, up 2.05% Y-o-Y

May 26, 2022 / 10:42 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Power Finance Corporation are:

Net Sales at Rs 9,870.37 crore in March 2022 up 2.05% from Rs. 9,672.29 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2,609.45 crore in March 2022 up 12.16% from Rs. 2,326.61 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8,774.99 crore in March 2022 up 2.02% from Rs. 8,601.27 crore in March 2021.

Power Finance EPS has increased to Rs. 9.88 in March 2022 from Rs. 8.81 in March 2021.

Power Finance shares closed at 107.00 on May 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given -13.54% returns over the last 6 months and -10.05% over the last 12 months.

Power Finance Corporation
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 9,870.37 9,626.49 9,672.29
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 9,870.37 9,626.49 9,672.29
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 55.93 55.64 43.81
Depreciation 2.85 3.96 3.67
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 351.75 963.58 792.98
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 691.73 36.20 236.36
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 8,768.11 8,567.11 8,595.47
Other Income 4.03 5.01 2.13
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 8,772.14 8,572.12 8,597.60
Interest 5,572.06 5,687.52 5,803.78
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 3,200.08 2,884.60 2,793.82
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 3,200.08 2,884.60 2,793.82
Tax 590.63 504.39 467.21
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 2,609.45 2,380.21 2,326.61
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 2,609.45 2,380.21 2,326.61
Equity Share Capital 2,640.08 2,640.08 2,640.08
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 9.88 9.02 8.81
Diluted EPS 9.88 9.02 8.81
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 9.88 9.02 8.81
Diluted EPS 9.88 9.02 8.81
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Term Lending Institutions #Power Finance #Power Finance Corporation #Results
first published: May 26, 2022 10:22 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.