Power Finance Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 19,639.14 crore, up 2.42% Y-o-Y

|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|19,503.96
|19,306.22
|19,115.33
|Other Operating Income
|135.18
|29.83
|60.42
|Total Income From Operations
|19,639.14
|19,336.05
|19,175.75
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|121.68
|91.43
|104.71
|Depreciation
|14.12
|11.91
|9.27
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|-400.99
|371.06
|1,778.60
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1,179.49
|853.13
|5.40
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|18,724.84
|18,008.52
|17,277.77
|Other Income
|23.51
|8.34
|39.25
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|18,748.35
|18,016.86
|17,317.02
|Interest
|12,129.36
|11,412.88
|11,235.48
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|6,618.99
|6,603.98
|6,081.54
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|6,618.99
|6,603.98
|6,081.54
|Tax
|1,377.90
|1,374.65
|1,187.63
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|5,241.09
|5,229.33
|4,893.91
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|5,241.09
|5,229.33
|4,893.91
|Minority Interest
|-1,380.85
|-1,294.07
|-1,313.65
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|0.01
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|3,860.25
|3,935.26
|3,580.26
|Equity Share Capital
|2,640.08
|2,640.08
|2,640.08
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|14.62
|14.91
|13.56
|Diluted EPS
|14.62
|14.91
|13.56
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|14.62
|14.91
|13.56
|Diluted EPS
|14.62
|14.91
|13.56
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited