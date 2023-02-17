Power Finance Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 19,639.14 crore, up 2.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 19,639.14 crore in December 2022 up 2.42% from Rs. 19,175.75 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3,860.25 crore in December 2022 up 7.82% from Rs. 3,580.26 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18,762.47 crore in December 2022 up 8.29% from Rs. 17,326.29 crore in December 2021.