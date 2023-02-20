Pokarna Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.52 crore, down 49.85% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Pokarna are:Net Sales at Rs 8.52 crore in December 2022 down 49.85% from Rs. 16.98 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.79 crore in December 2022 down 1586.92% from Rs. 0.25 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.34 crore in December 2022 down 140.24% from Rs. 3.33 crore in December 2021.
|Pokarna shares closed at 360.85 on February 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given -35.81% returns over the last 6 months and -49.77% over the last 12 months.
|Pokarna
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|8.52
|12.73
|16.98
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|8.52
|12.73
|16.98
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.94
|0.85
|1.53
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.08
|0.46
|0.31
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.42
|-0.38
|-1.87
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.77
|4.05
|4.66
|Depreciation
|2.05
|2.15
|2.23
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4.70
|6.35
|9.07
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.44
|-0.75
|1.06
|Other Income
|0.05
|2.92
|0.04
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.39
|2.17
|1.10
|Interest
|1.08
|0.96
|0.96
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-4.47
|1.21
|0.14
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-4.47
|1.21
|0.14
|Tax
|-0.68
|-0.13
|-0.11
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3.79
|1.34
|0.25
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3.79
|1.34
|0.25
|Equity Share Capital
|6.20
|6.20
|6.20
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.22
|0.43
|0.08
|Diluted EPS
|-1.22
|0.43
|0.08
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.22
|0.43
|0.08
|Diluted EPS
|-1.22
|0.43
|0.08
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited