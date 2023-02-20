 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Pokarna Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.52 crore, down 49.85% Y-o-Y

Feb 20, 2023 / 09:21 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Pokarna are:Net Sales at Rs 8.52 crore in December 2022 down 49.85% from Rs. 16.98 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.79 crore in December 2022 down 1586.92% from Rs. 0.25 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.34 crore in December 2022 down 140.24% from Rs. 3.33 crore in December 2021. Pokarna shares closed at 360.85 on February 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given -35.81% returns over the last 6 months and -49.77% over the last 12 months.
Pokarna
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations8.5212.7316.98
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations8.5212.7316.98
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials0.940.851.53
Purchase of Traded Goods0.080.460.31
Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.42-0.38-1.87
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost3.774.054.66
Depreciation2.052.152.23
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses4.706.359.07
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.44-0.751.06
Other Income0.052.920.04
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.392.171.10
Interest1.080.960.96
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-4.471.210.14
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-4.471.210.14
Tax-0.68-0.13-0.11
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-3.791.340.25
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-3.791.340.25
Equity Share Capital6.206.206.20
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-1.220.430.08
Diluted EPS-1.220.430.08
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-1.220.430.08
Diluted EPS-1.220.430.08
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Feb 20, 2023 09:11 am