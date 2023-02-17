 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
PNC Infratech Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,803.28 crore, up 4.73% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 10:17 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for PNC Infratech are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,803.28 crore in December 2022 up 4.73% from Rs. 1,721.82 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 139.74 crore in December 2022 up 68.41% from Rs. 82.98 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 364.31 crore in December 2022 up 6.23% from Rs. 342.96 crore in December 2021.

PNC Infratech
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,803.28 1,795.07 1,721.82
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,803.28 1,795.07 1,721.82
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,192.81 1,247.50 1,071.63
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 121.17 83.25 111.08
Depreciation 44.39 47.88 115.60
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 144.57 137.91 213.74
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 300.34 278.52 209.77
Other Income 19.59 24.09 17.58
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 319.92 302.61 227.36
Interest 121.53 108.42 103.11
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 198.40 194.19 124.24
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 198.40 194.19 124.24
Tax 58.71 62.07 46.44
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 139.69 132.12 77.80
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 139.69 132.12 77.80
Minority Interest 0.05 -- 0.00
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- 5.18
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 139.74 132.12 82.98
Equity Share Capital 51.31 51.31 51.31
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.45 5.15 3.23
Diluted EPS 5.45 5.15 3.23
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.45 5.15 3.23
Diluted EPS 5.45 5.15 3.23
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited