PNC Infratech Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,803.28 crore, up 4.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,803.28 crore in December 2022 up 4.73% from Rs. 1,721.82 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 139.74 crore in December 2022 up 68.41% from Rs. 82.98 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 364.31 crore in December 2022 up 6.23% from Rs. 342.96 crore in December 2021.