Pitti Engineeri Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 310.54 crore, up 77.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 310.54 crore in June 2022 up 77.07% from Rs. 175.38 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.71 crore in June 2022 up 58.15% from Rs. 7.40 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 35.98 crore in June 2022 up 26.65% from Rs. 28.41 crore in June 2021.

Pitti Engineeri EPS has increased to Rs. 3.65 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.31 in June 2021.

Pitti Engineeri shares closed at 320.85 on August 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 15.66% returns over the last 6 months and 68.87% over the last 12 months.