Pitti Engineeri Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 237.96 crore, down 10.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 237.96 crore in December 2022 down 10.15% from Rs. 264.83 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.13 crore in December 2022 up 5.27% from Rs. 11.52 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 39.94 crore in December 2022 up 14.44% from Rs. 34.90 crore in December 2021.