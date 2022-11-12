 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Pitti Engineeri Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 304.17 crore, up 25.57% Y-o-Y

Nov 12, 2022 / 04:49 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Pitti Engineering are:

Net Sales at Rs 304.17 crore in September 2022 up 25.57% from Rs. 242.23 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.17 crore in September 2022 down 21.47% from Rs. 12.95 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 36.93 crore in September 2022 up 4.56% from Rs. 35.32 crore in September 2021.

Pitti Engineeri EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.17 in September 2022 from Rs. 4.04 in September 2021.

Pitti Engineeri shares closed at 292.75 on November 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given 11.33% returns over the last 6 months and 55.22% over the last 12 months.

Pitti Engineering
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 304.17 310.54 242.23
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 304.17 310.54 242.23
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 211.51 239.46 175.05
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 11.39 -8.07 -5.63
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 23.18 21.39 20.52
Depreciation 10.61 10.28 9.32
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 21.54 22.31 17.25
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 25.94 25.17 25.72
Other Income 0.38 0.51 0.28
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 26.32 25.69 26.00
Interest 12.03 10.70 8.19
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 14.29 14.99 17.81
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 14.29 14.99 17.81
Tax 4.12 3.28 4.86
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 10.17 11.70 12.95
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 10.17 11.70 12.95
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 10.17 11.70 12.95
Equity Share Capital 16.03 16.03 16.03
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.17 3.65 4.04
Diluted EPS 3.17 3.65 4.04
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.17 3.65 4.04
Diluted EPS 3.17 3.65 4.04
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

#Earnings First-Cut #Engineering #Pitti Engineeri #Pitti Engineering #Results
first published: Nov 12, 2022 04:43 pm
