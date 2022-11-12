Pitti Engineeri Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 304.17 crore, up 25.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 304.17 crore in September 2022 up 25.57% from Rs. 242.23 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.17 crore in September 2022 down 21.47% from Rs. 12.95 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 36.93 crore in September 2022 up 4.56% from Rs. 35.32 crore in September 2021.

Pitti Engineeri EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.17 in September 2022 from Rs. 4.04 in September 2021.

Pitti Engineeri shares closed at 292.75 on November 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given 11.33% returns over the last 6 months and 55.22% over the last 12 months.