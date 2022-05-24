Pitti Engineeri Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 271.39 crore, up 59.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 271.39 crore in March 2022 up 59.32% from Rs. 170.34 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.00 crore in March 2022 down 14.45% from Rs. 23.38 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 50.43 crore in March 2022 up 4.91% from Rs. 48.07 crore in March 2021.

Pitti Engineeri EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.24 in March 2022 from Rs. 6.61 in March 2021.

Pitti Engineeri shares closed at 274.10 on May 23, 2022 (NSE) and has given 33.45% returns over the last 6 months and 265.71% over the last 12 months.