Pitti Engineeri Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 310.54 crore, up 77.07% Y-o-Y

Aug 12, 2022 / 10:55 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Pitti Engineering are:

Net Sales at Rs 310.54 crore in June 2022 up 77.07% from Rs. 175.38 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.70 crore in June 2022 up 58.2% from Rs. 7.40 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 35.97 crore in June 2022 up 26.61% from Rs. 28.41 crore in June 2021.

Pitti Engineeri EPS has increased to Rs. 3.65 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.31 in June 2021.

Pitti Engineeri shares closed at 320.85 on August 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 15.66% returns over the last 6 months and 68.87% over the last 12 months.

Pitti Engineering
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 310.54 271.39 175.38
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 310.54 271.39 175.38
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 239.46 191.53 118.39
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -8.07 8.20 -3.30
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 21.39 20.29 17.96
Depreciation 10.28 11.14 8.99
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 22.31 16.01 14.38
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 25.17 24.22 18.96
Other Income 0.51 15.07 0.45
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 25.69 39.29 19.42
Interest 10.70 12.29 9.25
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 14.99 27.00 10.17
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 14.99 27.00 10.17
Tax 3.28 6.99 2.77
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 11.70 20.00 7.40
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 11.70 20.00 7.40
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 11.70 20.00 7.40
Equity Share Capital 16.03 16.03 16.03
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.65 6.24 2.31
Diluted EPS 3.65 6.24 2.31
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.65 6.24 2.31
Diluted EPS 3.65 6.24 2.31
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 12, 2022 10:44 am
