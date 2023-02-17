 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Pitti Engineeri Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 237.96 crore, down 10.15% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 10:47 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Pitti Engineering are:

Net Sales at Rs 237.96 crore in December 2022 down 10.15% from Rs. 264.83 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.13 crore in December 2022 up 5.31% from Rs. 11.52 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 39.94 crore in December 2022 up 14.44% from Rs. 34.90 crore in December 2021.

Pitti Engineering
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 237.96 304.17 264.83
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 237.96 304.17 264.83
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 159.22 211.51 209.29
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.17 11.39 -15.36
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 21.69 23.18 19.70
Depreciation 11.00 10.61 9.44
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 18.41 21.54 16.93
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 27.82 25.94 24.84
Other Income 1.12 0.38 0.62
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 28.94 26.32 25.46
Interest 11.99 12.03 9.88
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 16.95 14.29 15.59
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 16.95 14.29 15.59
Tax 4.82 4.12 4.07
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 12.13 10.17 11.52
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 12.13 10.17 11.52
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 12.13 10.17 11.52
Equity Share Capital 16.03 16.03 16.03
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.78 3.17 3.59
Diluted EPS 3.78 3.17 3.59
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.78 3.17 3.59
Diluted EPS 3.78 3.17 3.59
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited