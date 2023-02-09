Piramal Enter Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,231.64 crore, down 15.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,231.64 crore in December 2022 down 15.32% from Rs. 3,816.16 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3,545.37 crore in December 2022 up 314.62% from Rs. 855.08 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,049.04 crore in December 2022 down 56.67% from Rs. 2,420.98 crore in December 2021.