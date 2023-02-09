 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Piramal Enter Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,231.64 crore, down 15.32% Y-o-Y

Feb 09, 2023 / 09:33 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Piramal Enterprises are:

Net Sales at Rs 3,231.64 crore in December 2022 down 15.32% from Rs. 3,816.16 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3,545.37 crore in December 2022 up 314.62% from Rs. 855.08 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,049.04 crore in December 2022 down 56.67% from Rs. 2,420.98 crore in December 2021.

Piramal Enterprises
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 3,231.64 1,893.71 3,816.16
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 3,231.64 1,893.71 3,816.16
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- 357.73
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- 249.52
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -18.68
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 260.84 187.37 519.50
Depreciation 30.34 27.41 172.86
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 886.56 -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1,090.69 3,595.51 538.14
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 963.21 -1,916.58 1,997.09
Other Income 55.49 62.52 251.03
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,018.70 -1,854.06 2,248.12
Interest 959.33 1,000.47 1,294.22
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 59.37 -2,854.53 953.90
Exceptional Items -- 452.30 --
P/L Before Tax 59.37 -2,402.23 953.90
Tax -3,431.89 -693.75 249.02
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 3,491.26 -1,708.48 704.88
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 3,491.26 -1,708.48 704.88
Minority Interest -- -- -32.88
Share Of P/L Of Associates 54.11 172.09 183.08
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 3,545.37 -1,536.39 855.08
Equity Share Capital 47.73 47.73 47.73
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 148.55 -64.37 35.83
Diluted EPS 148.54 -64.37 35.74
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 148.55 -64.37 35.83
Diluted EPS 148.54 -64.37 35.74
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
