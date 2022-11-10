 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Pidilite Ind Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,011.15 crore, up 14.65% Y-o-Y

Nov 10, 2022 / 02:10 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Pidilite Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 3,011.15 crore in September 2022 up 14.65% from Rs. 2,626.35 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 332.44 crore in September 2022 down 11.27% from Rs. 374.65 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 510.85 crore in September 2022 down 9.34% from Rs. 563.49 crore in September 2021.

Pidilite Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.54 in September 2022 from Rs. 7.37 in September 2021.

Pidilite Ind shares closed at 2,652.25 on November 09, 2022 (NSE) and has given 20.59% returns over the last 6 months and 10.88% over the last 12 months.

Pidilite Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 3,011.15 3,101.11 2,626.35
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 3,011.15 3,101.11 2,626.35
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,589.83 1,565.36 1,277.62
Purchase of Traded Goods 233.08 249.77 136.94
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -45.99 -7.15 19.38
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 303.24 315.73 273.13
Depreciation 63.64 61.32 60.33
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 431.12 447.92 369.69
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 436.23 468.16 489.26
Other Income 10.98 10.68 13.90
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 447.21 478.84 503.16
Interest 11.68 9.03 12.36
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 435.53 469.81 490.80
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 435.53 469.81 490.80
Tax 100.86 115.71 115.92
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 334.67 354.10 374.88
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 334.67 354.10 374.88
Minority Interest -5.31 -3.91 -0.88
Share Of P/L Of Associates 3.08 3.42 0.65
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 332.44 353.61 374.65
Equity Share Capital 50.83 50.83 50.82
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.54 6.96 7.37
Diluted EPS 6.54 6.95 7.37
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.54 6.96 7.37
Diluted EPS 6.54 6.95 7.37
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #chemicals #Earnings First-Cut #Pidilite Ind #Pidilite Industries #Results
first published: Nov 10, 2022 02:03 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.