Pidilite Ind Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,997.59 crore, up 5.15% Y-o-Y

Jan 25, 2023 / 09:11 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Pidilite Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,997.59 crore in December 2022 up 5.15% from Rs. 2,850.72 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 304.17 crore in December 2022 down 15.15% from Rs. 358.49 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 500.99 crore in December 2022 down 9.6% from Rs. 554.20 crore in December 2021.

Pidilite Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2,997.59 3,011.15 2,850.72
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2,997.59 3,011.15 2,850.72
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,506.73 1,589.83 1,438.06
Purchase of Traded Goods 220.43 233.08 185.34
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 16.32 -45.99 -15.14
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 308.75 303.24 280.02
Depreciation 68.62 63.64 60.46
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 449.50 431.12 413.41
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 427.24 436.23 488.57
Other Income 5.13 10.98 5.17
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 432.37 447.21 493.74
Interest 15.09 11.68 10.75
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 417.28 435.53 482.99
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 417.28 435.53 482.99
Tax 111.14 100.86 127.48
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 306.14 334.67 355.51
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 306.14 334.67 355.51
Minority Interest -3.57 -5.31 -0.75
Share Of P/L Of Associates 1.60 3.08 3.73
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 304.17 332.44 358.49
Equity Share Capital 50.83 50.83 50.82
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.98 6.54 7.05
Diluted EPS 5.98 6.54 7.05
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.98 6.54 7.05
Diluted EPS 5.98 6.54 7.05
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
