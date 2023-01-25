Pidilite Ind Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,997.59 crore, up 5.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,997.59 crore in December 2022 up 5.15% from Rs. 2,850.72 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 304.17 crore in December 2022 down 15.15% from Rs. 358.49 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 500.99 crore in December 2022 down 9.6% from Rs. 554.20 crore in December 2021.