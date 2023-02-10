PCS Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore, up 8.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore in December 2022 up 8.48% from Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.25 crore in December 2022 up 1242.62% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.50 crore in December 2022 up 127.27% from Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2021.