 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

PB Fintech Q3 loss narrows to Rs 87 crore; revenue up 66% YoY

Suchitra Mandal
Feb 10, 2023 / 06:29 PM IST

The company's revenue from operations was up 66 percent at Rs 610 crore from Rs 573 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

PB Fintech, the parent company of Policybazaar and Paisabazaar, said on February 10 that its consolidated loss for the December quarter of the financial year 2022-23 narrowed to Rs 87 crore from Rs 298 crore in the same quarter of the previous year.

Its revenue from operations was up 66 percent year on year at Rs 610 crore. The company said it remained confident of being Adjusted EBITDA positive by the fourth quarter of the current financial year and delivering the first full year of positive PAT in 2023-24.

Its insurance premium collection during the quarter under review was at Rs 3,082 crore, the highest for the year and up 70 percent from the year-ago period.

The company’s lending business saw healthy growth with credit disbursals recorded at Rs 3,021 crore, up around 57 percent YoY.