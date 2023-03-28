 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Paytm Payments Bank may see topline boost from interoperability rule: Morgan Stanley

Moneycontrol News
Mar 28, 2023 / 10:13 AM IST

Brokerage firm Morgan Stanley said the new guidelines from NCPI could generate additional revenue and potentially result in higher charges for wallet loading for Paytm Payments Bank.

Morgan Stanley said digital payments firm One 97 Communications (OCL), which operates under the Paytm brand is expected to benefit as the interchange fees paid to Paytm Payments Bank decrease, implying a reduction in revenue for it. However, Morgan is waiting for further information to determine the net impact.

On March 24, National Payments Council of India (NPCI) declared complete interoperability of KYC wallets (PPIs) and set the interchange for utilising PPIs on UPI at a maximum of 1.1 percent of the transaction value (for amounts exceeding Rs 2,000). This will take effect from April 1, and the precise interchange will be determined by the merchant category and corresponding caps.

This suggests that Paytm Payments Bank (which is 49 percent owned by OCL) could generate additional revenue when Paytm's full KYC wallet customers use their wallets to transact on merchants acquired by other service providers. The amount of revenue gained will depend on the usage of Paytm wallets on non-Paytm QRs/online merchants and their respective merchant discount rates (MDR).